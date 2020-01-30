DGCA refers airlines ban on Kunal Kamra to internal committee

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
The ban on comedian Kunal Kamra by Indian airlines has been referred to an internal committee in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.
Multiple airlines, including IndiGo, AirIndia, SpiceJet and GoAir, have banned Kamra from flying with their airlines following Kamra’s alleged heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow.
Kamra had posted a video of him confronting Arnab Goswami on his coverage of Rohit Vemula and his “brand of journalism.” The incident had sparked debate among netizens, with some lauding Kamra’s actions while others criticised him for causing disruption on the flight. IndiGo had responded to the incident announcing on Twitter that Kamra had been barred from flying with the airlines for six months. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied to the airline’s tweet, urging other airlines to do the same to “prevent such behaviour.” Air India, SpiceJet and most recently, GoAir, have followed suit by banning Kamra from flying with their airlines for an indefinite period of time. Kamra later released his official statement on the airline bans, explaining the situation. “At no point did I endanger the safety of any passenger on board, the only damage I caused was to the inflated ego to the ‘journalist’ Arnab Goswami,” the statement read. “I apologised to each crew member personally and to both pilots, by staying back till the end, for any inconvenience that I might have caused during the flight,” Kamra further said in his statement. HuffPost India on Wednesday had reported that Kamra’s six-month flying ban imposed by IndiGo was a violation of airline rules, the claim being backed by Arun Kumar, Director-General of DGCA. According to the rules on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', revised in 2017, an airline is supposed to impose a temporary ban of 30 days and conduct an internal inquiry on the matter, before taking a final decision. The rules are applicable for all-India operators, providing scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services for domestic and international carriage of passengers. According to the revised regulations, debarment is based on the level of disruption caused by a passenger. The debarment period is up to three months for a passenger who displays verbally unruly behaviour. So, in Kamra’s case, even if the comedian is found guilty, the debarment period cannot be longer than three months. IndiGo’s six-month ban, thus, goes against the regulations, the report said. The DGCA later released a statement that it also shared on Twitter denying the violation, claiming that it had been “misquoted/ misrepresented” in the HuffPost article. The statement said, “This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirments on handling of unruly passengers. Now the matter is being referred to an internal committee as prescribed in CAR. Further, the internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reasons in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned.” Kamra had ended up flying on the same airline back to Mumbai as Goswami. “FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from Lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that…” Kamra had tweeted.
Kamra's statement
Kamra had posted a video of him confronting Arnab Goswami on his coverage of Rohit Vemula and his “brand of journalism.”
The incident had sparked debate among netizens, with some lauding Kamra’s actions while others criticised him for causing disruption on the flight.
IndiGo had responded to the incident announcing on Twitter that Kamra had been barred from flying with the airlines for six months.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied to the airline’s tweet, urging other airlines to do the same to “prevent such behaviour.”
Air India, SpiceJet and most recently, GoAir, have followed suit by banning Kamra from flying with their airlines for an indefinite period of time.
Kamra later released his official statement on the airline bans, explaining the situation.
“At no point did I endanger the safety of any passenger on board, the only damage I caused was to the inflated ego to the ‘journalist’ Arnab Goswami,” the statement read.
“I apologised to each crew member personally and to both pilots, by staying back till the end, for any inconvenience that I might have caused during the flight,” Kamra further said in his statement.
HuffPost India on Wednesday had reported that Kamra’s six-month flying ban imposed by IndiGo was a violation of airline rules, the claim being backed by Arun Kumar, Director-General of DGCA.
According to the rules on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', revised in 2017, an airline is supposed to impose a temporary ban of 30 days and conduct an internal inquiry on the matter, before taking a final decision. The rules are applicable for all-India operators, providing scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services for domestic and international carriage of passengers.
According to the revised regulations, debarment is based on the level of disruption caused by a passenger. The debarment period is up to three months for a passenger who displays verbally unruly behaviour.
So, in Kamra’s case, even if the comedian is found guilty, the debarment period cannot be longer than three months. IndiGo’s six-month ban, thus, goes against the regulations, the report said.
The DGCA later released a statement that it also shared on Twitter denying the violation, claiming that it had been “misquoted/ misrepresented” in the HuffPost article.
The statement said, “This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirments on handling of unruly passengers. Now the matter is being referred to an internal committee as prescribed in CAR. Further, the internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reasons in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned.”
Kamra had ended up flying on the same airline back to Mumbai as Goswami.
“FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from Lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that…” Kamra had tweeted.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...