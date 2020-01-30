DGCA refers airlines ban on Kunal Kamra to internal committee

The ban on comedian Kunal Kamra by Indian airlines has been referred to an internal committee in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.



Multiple airlines, including IndiGo, AirIndia, SpiceJet and GoAir, have banned Kamra from flying with their airlines following Kamra’s alleged heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow.