DGFT sets up Covid-19 helpdesk to resolve issues related to international trade

Responding to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and the adverse impact it may have on the country’s external trade, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a Covid-19 helpdesk to support and resolve issues that could crop up for exporters and importers.

The help desk would look into matters such as import and export licensing issues, customs clearance delays and related complexities, import/export documentation issues and banking problems.

“The helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of Central government and State governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions,” according to a press statement issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Friday.

Exporters and importers facing specific problems can submit information on the DGFT website, e-mail it or call a toll free number, it added.

Status tracker

The status of resolutions and feedback can be tracked by the complainants using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services, the statement explained.

On Thursday, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade set up a control group so that transportation, production, distribution or other related issues arising out of possible restrictions imposed by States can be speedily resolved if they occur.