DHFL case: NCLAT defers hearing on pending appeals to November 17

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has fixed the next date for the hearing of pending appeals, including those filed by fixed deposit holders and Kapil Wadhawan, on the resolution of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) to November 17.

It said all legal filing of documents should be completed by then. The NCLAT will hold the final hearing on all appeals on November 17.

The NCLAT on Wednesday took up the hearing of a number of petitions including those filed by DHFL’s former promoter Kapil Wadhawan as well as fixed deposit holders.

Fixed deposit holders have also filed an interim application with the Supreme Court.

Also see: Piramal pays lenders for DHFL acquisition

“We have filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking that the money of the petitioner’s can be set aside till the case is disposed,” said Vinay Kumar Mittal, a lead petitioner in the court on behalf of FD holders of DHFL.

Fresh cases of Uttar Pradesh State Power Sector Employees Trust and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Contributory Provident Fund Trust against DHFL were also taken up for admission by the NCLAT.