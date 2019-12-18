Did not seek a stay on Citizenship Amendment Act, says Cong

As the Supreme Court decided to look at the Constitutional validity of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) the Congress said it had not demanded a stay on it. The party said it doesn’t want things to be done in a hurry without understanding.

The main complainant in the case and party MP in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and his colleague and counsel Abhishek Singhvi told reporters on Wednesday that the BJP is indulging in a misinformation campaign that the apex court refused to stay CAA. They said they had not demanded for a stay.

The Congress argued in the petition that the CAA is unconstitutional. “It is against our international duties. This government has violated territorial agreements signed by previous governments, including the Assam Accord and the All Tripura Tribals Force,” Singhvi said and added: “The Torture Convention, which provides for giving shelter to the oppressed people, has been signed by India.”