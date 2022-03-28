Diginoor to launch NFTs of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s unreleased song

Music lovers, digital art collectors and fans of late SP Balasubrahmanyam will now have the opportunity to own the last unreleased song of the legendary playback singer. Diginoor, a leading entertainment Non-Fungible token (NFT) marketplace, will auction a 30-minute track of the late singer on April 9.

In a press release, Diginoor said the unreleased Tamil track was the last devotional track recorded by SPB a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020 following complications due to Covid.

This is also the first time ever that the buyer will be transferred 51 per cent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner.

The album titled Vishwaroopa Darisanam was recorded by SPB, in collaboration with leading music label Symphony Records. The platform is witnessing pre-bid offers for $150,000. To give fans a preview, Diginoor will release a one-minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2.

Founded by 18-year-old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor is an entertainment NFT marketplace, which started with NFTs of South Indian movies. In July 2021, it signed a deal with South Indian film-maker, AVM Studios, to launch digital collectables of Rajnikanth’s blockbuster, Sivaji The Boss. It also launched collectibles of other Rajinikanth starrers such as Chandramukhi and Kabali.

Diginoor then expanded its portfolio offerings to include pan-Indian NFT contents and music NFTs. At present, it has partnership with leading production houses, including Sivaji Productions, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Productions, AVM Productions and Thenandal Studios.

“As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 per cent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid,” said Shaamil Karim, Founder and CEO, Diginoor, in the press release.