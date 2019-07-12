Digit Insurance gearing up to build a strong tech team

Students who are keen to build a career in technology but are unable to pursue higher education due to financial constraints can probably look to join the undergraduate training programme offered by Digit Insurance.

The programme is open to students who have completed class XII.

The general insurance start-up recently announced the second edition of the training programme.

Amrit Jaidka Arora, Head, Human Resources, Digit Insurance, said: “we are targeting students who have completed 12th standard in 2019 and are interested to build their skills to make a career in the technology space.”

The programme aims to encourage the concept “Earn while you learn” by offering a stipend of ₹10,000, ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 a month for three years.

“We are trying to build a batch of young, enthusiastic students, who eventually can be absorbed as full time employee in Digit’s technology team.”

Eight students were selected for the maiden edition of the programme last year.

The students appeared for a walk-in interview after registering their names over a phone call.

We have recruited 20 students to undergo training in the second batch. They will be trained at Pune, Arora said, adding, “students who are not interested in technology, will have an option to get trained in core insurance domain. On successful completion, they will be absorbed as a full-time resource person in the company.”