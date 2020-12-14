Disappointed players can opt for refund: Cyberpunk 2077 developers

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the biggest games of the year have released a statement acknowledging user reports regarding various bugs and glitches in the game for older consoles.

The creators, in a statement posted on Twitter, said that players who are disappointed with the game’s performance on their consoles and do not wish to wait for an update can opt for a refund.

“We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy,” read the statement.

Users can use the refund system of PlayStation or X-box for copies purchased digitally. For the boxed version, they can get a refund from the respective stores from where they purchased the box version of the game.

Gamers can contact the creators at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com in case they face any issues with refunds. “Starting from today, you can contact us for a week up until December 21st, 2020,” read the statement.

The statement follows user disappointment regarding the performance of the game on older consoles. Prior to the release the makers, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) had provided the PC version of the game to most players for reviews. The issues with older consoles gained widespread attention after the game’s release. Players have reported glitches including choppy frame rates, screen tearing and other graphical issues which made the game difficult to play on these devices, according to The Verge.

“We would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the creators of the game said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready,” they added.

The developers will be releasing “two large patches” starting in January with the second patch to be released in February. The update is meant to fix the “most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”