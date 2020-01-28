Discrimination against women at religious places: Supreme Court fixes 10-day period for hearing issues

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its nine-judge Constitution bench would wrap up proceedings in the matter relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, within 10 days.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde made it clear that questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature and it would not take more time in concluding the hearing. “It cannot take more than 10 days. Even if someone wants more time, it cannot be given,” said the bench, which also comprised justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.
The observations came when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case before the bench, saying that in pursuance of the court’s earlier direction a meeting of lawyers took place, but it could not finalise the common legal questions for consideration of the nine-judge bench. “We could not finalise common questions for consideration of my lords. The Supreme Court can consider framing the questions,” the law officer said.
The bench then asked Mehta to furnish issues dealt by lawyers in the meeting.
The court will consider issues related to entry of Muslim women into mosques, female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and barring of Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, from the holy fire place at Agiary.
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
