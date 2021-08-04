Disruptions over Pegasus: Naidu suspends six TMC MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended six MPs of the Trinamool Congress, including four women members, for showing placards and shouting slogans from the Well of the House. He invoked Rule 255 against the MPs and a notice served by Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma asked the members to remain absent during remainder of Wednesday’s sitting.

In the morning, Naidu dismissed the Opposition’s adjournment motion on Pegasus. He, however, said he is ready to allow a discussion on the notices by Opposition on farmers’ protests, price rise and the economic situation in the country.

Objecting to this, Opposition members stormed the Well and Naidu said he will invoke Rules to name and suspend those who are in the Well of the House. Before adjourning the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm, he asked the secretariat to provide him the names of those MPs who were in the Well of the House.

Later, a bulletin issued by the Secretary General said Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, who “entered in the well of the House, displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and whose conduct was grossly disorderly in the House this morning have been directed to withdraw immediately from the Council under rule 255 by the Chairman.” He added that, accordingly, these Members shall absent themselves during the remainder of the day’s meeting.