Disruptions over Pegasus: Naidu suspends six TMC MPs

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended six MPs of the Trinamool Congress, including four women members, for showing placards and shouting slogans from the Well of the House. He invoked Rule 255 against the MPs and a notice served by Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma asked the members to remain absent during remainder of Wednesday’s sitting.
In the morning, Naidu dismissed the Opposition’s adjournment motion on Pegasus. He, however, said he is ready to allow a discussion on the notices by Opposition on farmers’ protests, price rise and the economic situation in the country.
Objecting to this, Opposition members stormed the Well and Naidu said he will invoke Rules to name and suspend those who are in the Well of the House. Before adjourning the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm, he asked the secretariat to provide him the names of those MPs who were in the Well of the House.
Later, a bulletin issued by the Secretary General said Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, who “entered in the well of the House, displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and whose conduct was grossly disorderly in the House this morning have been directed to withdraw immediately from the Council under rule 255 by the Chairman.” He added that, accordingly, these Members shall absent themselves during the remainder of the day’s meeting.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...