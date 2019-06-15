Doctors at hospitals in Delhi protest over WB violence

Rural report card: Literacy rate
Scores of doctors from several government hospitals here, who could not join a nationwide stir on June 14, on Saturday protested in solidarity with their striking colleagues in Kolkata.
Doctors at the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and RML Hospital, and Delhi government facilities such as the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and DDU Hospital, boycotted work and held protests.
On Friday, a majority of hospitals in Delhi had joined the country-wide agitation in support of the doctors in West Bengal, on a call given by the India Medical Association (IMA) and various resident doctors’ associations (RDAs).
However, many hospitals could not join the protest on June 14 as they had not submitted the 24-hour advance notice to the government as required by protocol. So, they are observing a bandh on Saturday, President of the Federation of Residents Doctors’ Association (FORDA) Sumedh Sandanshiv said. However, ICUs and emergency wings of these hospitals are functioning, he said.
There was a shutdown of out-patient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits, except emergency services at these hospitals of the city, where doctors held their token strike on Saturday.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have been on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured, allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Scores of doctors in Delhi on Friday had held demonstrations, with many seeing patients in emergency wards wearing bandages on their foreheads or helmets, marching and raising slogans to express solidarity.
On Saturday, doctors at several hospitals wore helmets or bandages over their foreheads while seeing patients. Even though regular services have resumed at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital and various Delhi government-run facilities, many doctors continued to work wearing bandages.
Condemning any form of violence, especially against medical professionals in the country, the IMA launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and called for a strike on June 17, with withdrawal of non-essential health services.
The apex medical body also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their demands regarding safety of doctors in hospitals. Vardhan on Friday supported the medical fraternity’s demand for a central law to check violence against healthcare workers in hospitals and said such crimes should be made non-bailable.
An NGO demonstrates what happens when determination takes root
A unique campaign is on in Odisha to protect the marine ecosystem and Olive Ridley turtles
Honorary warden Kurhade keeps an eagle eye over the vast Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra
Deals could get sweeter with banks likely to reduce lending rates significantly in the coming months
Given the global slowdown over the past few years, MNC stocks are not likely to deliver marked outperformance
Simple things such as helping with taxes or co-ownership can go a long way
The fund has outperformed its category over one-, two- and three-year time-frames
Reduced to single digits in Parliament, the country’s two main communist parties — CPI and CPI (M) — face an ...
It’s the 540th birth anniversary of Lisa del Giocondo, the Italian noblewoman whose portrait, Mona Lisa, was ...
“Have you wished our eldest for her birthday?” my sister, the one who lives in Hartford, asks. “Not yet!” I ...
Two centuries ago, in the Year Without a Summer, a brooding poet and his friends dreamed up the undead
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...