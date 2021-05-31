Does not affect funding for vaccine supply: Hardeep Puri

A sustainable brew that cheers
None of the historic and culturally significant buildings will be affected in the Central Vista redevelopment project, clarified the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Puri.
While some key buildings will be removed, no decision has been taken on which ones will go, he said.
“I was asked a question in Rajya Sabha on which buildings would be demolished in order to build the Central Vista project. I gave an answer that was completely true. Some buildings would definitely go but the decision on which one would go has not been taken yet,” said Puri. A lot of false narrative is going on regarding the redevelopment project, he added.
“At present, two projects are going on: New Parliament Building and Central Vista Avenue. The proposal regarding the redevelopment of these projects was taken before the Covid-19 pandemic. The total cost of the project is around ₹1,300 crore,” said Puri.
On the Pradhanmantri Niwas under Central Vista project, Puri said, “We have not even received the design”.
Central vista redevelopment project, which involves building and renovating the government buildings along the 3.5 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate is expected to be completed by 2022 when India would celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Besides the new Parliament, prime minister’s residence, and 10 building blocks to accommodate government offices, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan among others will also be constructed.
Precautions such as social distancing ensure safety of construction workers, he said, adding over 900 of the 1,300 workers have been vaccinated.
Some are saying that the money spent on the redevelopment project can be utilised for the vaccination programme. The Centre has allocated ₹35,000 crore for vaccination. There is no shortage of money for vaccination, he added. The Government has made advance payment to the vaccine makers for the months May-July. “Around 213 crore additional doses would be available by the end of 2021,” said Puri.
