Don’t oversell tickets, Cyberabad cops warn online ticketing firms

The Cyberabad police have asked event organisers, especially those who heavily advertiss and sell tickets on online platforms, to take all the relevant permissions before launching advertisement campaigns.

They have asked the online ticketing platforms not to put the tickets on sale before the organisers of that event obtained clearance from the police.

These platforms have also been asked not to oversell the tickets beyond the actual capacity of the venue.

Any violations would attract stringent action, the cops warned.

With numerous complaints against the event organisers that fail to honour their promises, the cops have convened a meeting with event organising companies and online platforms to discuss the issue and tell them how to go about it.

Representatives from BookMyShow, EventsNow, Meraevents, Wasteland Entertainement, Paytm, N Convention, Hitex Convention and HICC Convention attended the meeting.

Dos and Don’ts

The Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, V C Sajjanar, cautioned them against selling tickets before getting permission from the police. “The event managers and organisers shall mandatorily obtain all the necessary clearances before publicising or selling tickets for the event,” he said.

Managers of convention centres and other event hosting venues should allocate or confirm the bookings only after the organisers obtained all mandatory clearances.

The onus is on the managers of the venues to prepare for management of traffic movement and parking.