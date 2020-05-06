News

‘Don’t stop migrant workers from leaving’

New Delhi | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Our Bureau The Central Trade Unions criticised the Union Government for not doing enough for the migrant workers who are in distress.

In a meeting with Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, they urged the Centre to immediately create a National Register of Migrant Workers with identity, portability, labour law protection and social security benefits. They condemned the use of compulsion to dissuade workers from going back to their villages.

They also criticised measures such as freezing DA and delaying payment of wages.

Details p9

