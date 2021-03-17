Doodh Duronto specials transport over 7 crore litres milk from Renigunta to H Nizamuddin

Doodh Duronto specials have thus far transported 7 crore litres of milk from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi during the current financial year 2020-21 as of March 16, a new high in milk transportation since commencement of service in 2011-2012.

The South Central Railway had initially attached milk tankers to the regular superfast train. Since then, transportation of milk has been done on a regular basis, transporting around 2 to 3 crore litres every financial year. In 2019-20, 4.4 crore litres were transported.

Since the Covid outbreak and lockdown since March 2020, when all passenger trains came to a halt, milk transportation was a challenging task to the zone.

The zone started running special trains–Doodh Duronto from March 26, 2020, which are being operated initially on alternate days. Subsequently, due to increased demand, these specials were operated daily from July 15, 2020 and are being continued even today.

These Doodh Duronto specials are being operated on par with Mail express trains and the distance between Renigunta and H. Nizamuddin of 2,300 km is being covered within 30 hours. These have six milk tankers, each of f 40,000 liters, totalling to 2.40 lakh liters. So far, around 296 trips of Doodh Duronto special trains have been operated with 1,753 milk tankers transporting 7 crore liters of milk in the current financial year.