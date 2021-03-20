Doorstep Ration scheme: Kejriwal decides to drop ‘Mukhya Mantri’ in the name

The much awaited Delhi Government’s Doorstep Ration scheme will now run nameless and this decision has been taken after the Centre objected to the use of “Mukhya Mantri” in food scheme name, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

It maybe recalled that the Centre had on Friday—just days before the scheme’s rollout on March 25 — written a letter to the Delhi Government and objected to the use of “Mukhya Mantri” name stating that foodgrains ( targeted PDS) are provided by the central government ( under the National Food Security Act) and cannot be used for any state specific scheme with new name.

The naming of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme as “Mukhya Mantri ghar ghar ration Yojana” was not intended to embellish its (AAP) own name or take credit, Kejriwal said at a press briefing, adding that he has instructed his officers to remove the name of the scheme and that the scheme will not have any name.

“I want to clarify to the central government that we will not introduce any Delhi government scheme for this, We will not call it any name. We are willing to do whatever the Central government says..we do not want any credit”, he said. Kejriwal maintained that the sole aim behind introduction of the novel Doorstep Ration scheme was to neutralise the ‘ration mafia’ that operates in the city.

The cabinet of the Delhi government will meet on Monday and approve this decision before sending the communication to the Centre, Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said that earlier the central government’s ration was being distributed through shops, now the same will be delivered at the people’s doorsteps.

He expressed hope that with the latest decision to drop “Mukhya Mantri” from the name of the scheme, all the objections raised by the Centre would stand removed and the Delhi government could go ahead with the doorstep delivery of ration.