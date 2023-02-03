Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has awarded the first Dr K Anji Reddy Memorial Fellowship for Affordable Biopharmaceuticals to Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for his immense contribution to the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

The fellowship was delivered at ICT’s 4th edition of Biosimilar Workshop, held on February 2, 2023 in Goa. The fellowship has been envisaged to honour the life and dedication to the pharmaceutical field of Dr K Anji Reddy, an alumnus of ICT and founder of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Kallam Anji Reddy was a well-known scientist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. An erudite and patriotic visionary, he set up Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in 1984. From the outset, he realised that if medicines had to serve their purpose, they had to be affordable and accessible, according to a release.

