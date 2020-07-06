DRDO plans to set up research cell at IIT-H

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up a Research Cell at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H) to meet the future technology needs of the Defence sector.

The ‘DRDO-IITH Research Cell’ will undertake basic and applied research programmes in select technology areas. An extension of the Chennai-based DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), the upcoming Research Cell would be groomed as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in scientific and applied research in advanced technologies.

KK Pathak, Director of Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM), DRDO, MSR Prasad, Director-General, Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS) of DRDO, and BS Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad signed an agreement.

Addressing a virtual gathering, G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary (Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO), said that the agreement would bring together the capabilities of DRDO and IIT Hyderabad to improve the scope of indigenous technologies.

“The Research Cell will help enhance the scientific and technological base of the country in critical defence technology areas. This focused research initiative will help India become self-reliant in select defence technologies,” he said.