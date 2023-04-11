Chennai-based drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has become the first drone company to receive Agri Drone Subsidy for their agricultural drones.

This subsidy is part of the Indian government’s efforts to promote the use of agricultural drones. Garuda Kisan Drones were given to eight farmers under the Agri-drone subsidy at an event held in Pune, says a company release.

This subsidy is just one of many initiatives launched by the Union government to support the development of India’s drone industry. This will benefit farmers not only by making their jobs easier and more efficient, but it will also help to increase agricultural productivity and reduce food waste.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said that drones in agriculture are still in their early stages in India. “Our vision is to transform and promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector.”

Garuda Aerospace’s technologies and solutions have effectively assisted and benefited numerous farmers across Maharashtra. The company’s initiatives in improving crop yield, reducing crop damage, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices has positively impacted the entire farming community,” said Vishnu Salve, Director of Maharashtra State Agriculture Department, said in the release.

