Drug maker Granules India joined hands with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) to spread awareness against drug abuse on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Contributing to the Bureau’s vision to create a drug-free society, Hyderabad-based Granules organised a series of engaging activities to educate the public about the dangers of illicit drugs.

Through these initiatives, they aimed to foster a sense of responsibility and create awareness among individuals, families, and communities about the perils of drug abuse. By capturing the attention of local audiences, Granules India, in collaboration with the Central Narcotics Bureau hoped to spark conversations and ignite positive change in society.

“Granules India recognises the urgency of confronting the menace of drug abuse that plagues our society. By partnering with the esteemed Central Bureau of Narcotics, we aspire to leverage our vast resources and unwavering expertise to enlighten people about the pernicious consequences of drug misuse,’‘ Krishna Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India said in a release.

“We stand united on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, sending a resounding message to build a drug-free society through unwavering awareness. A healthy life stems from a healthy mind, and we must comprehend the myriad afflictions caused by narcotic drugs,” Dinesh Boudh, Narcotics Commissioner of India, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), said.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking serves as a powerful reminder for individuals, families, and nations to stand united against the pervasive spread of drug abuse. Granules India’s sponsorship of this awareness campaign demonstrates its commitment to combating this global challenge and nurturing a drug-free, sensitive society.