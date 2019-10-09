Dryfruits demand lacks sparkle this Diwali

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
Dry fruits industry may witness a flat Diwali this year with gifting demand for dryfruits gets clouded by the slowdown fears and cost-cutting measures initiated by the corporate and private entities.
“The Corporate demand for dryfruits has taken a hit. The dryfruits sales this Diwali is likely to be 10 per cent lower than what we saw last year,” said Rajendra Shah from Harsh Trading Company in Mumbai and also an office bearer at the Mumbai Dry fruits and Dates Merchants Association.
However, Shah hopes for a last minute spurt in demand, which may push up sales to match the levels of last year. “But there is definitely no growth this year. The demand is weak this year. This is because the buyers with gifting purpose are moving away to other alternatives such as chocolates or fancy handmade products than choosing dryfruits, because of the costs,” he added.
For dry fruit industry — largely unorganised — is estimated to have an annual size of about 5.5-6 lakh tonnes in India. While about 40 per cent of the business is believed to take place during the 45 days around Diwali festivities, the market is dependent on imported dry fruits — almonds, pistachio, from Iran, US and Turkey; Walnut from Chile and US, while cashew and raisins from Africa and Afghanistan.
“This year the sales are poor. We don’t get much inquiries from bulk buyers. Mall owners, mostly the established brands such as Reliance and Bigbazaar have started importing dry fruits directly. Therefore, the business for small traders like us is almost mute this Diwali,” said a wholesale dryfruit trader in Ahmedabad.
Also adding fuel to the fire is the trade-tensions with the US, which caused hike in import duty on dryfriuits such as almonds and walnuts from the US, giving a reason for the importers to jack up the prices.
Almond prices in Mumbai markets hover around ₹750-780 a kg, while Walnuts quoted around ₹1,300 a kg. The cashew prices in different varieties hover around ₹1,050-1,650 a kg in Mumbai markets.
However, a cashew trader in Mumbai, Shaukat Ali believes that dry fruits being nutritionally rich and having a demand from luxury segment of consumers, there will be not much impact of price rise or even the duty hike.
“There is a market for dry fruits throughout the year. Even if Diwali sales takes a hit, there will be other periods during the year when we will see sustained demand from nutrition-conscious consumers,” said Ali.
