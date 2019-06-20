EB5 visa to US gains in popularity, but new norms on anvil may play spoilsport

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
Farmers from Gujarat, entrepreneurs, owners of family-owned businesses, professionals, CXOs, and surprisingly, bureaucrats are among applicants for an EB5 visa to the US.
One of the key drivers for some Indian applicants seeking the EB5 visa — which has been designed to attract capital investment into the US — is the chance to educate their children in the country; for many others, it is the opportunity to build a business and/or to settle down there, Vivek R Rao, Director-India of the Maryland Center for Foreign Investment LLC, said.
Rao added: “It is heartening to know that even farmers are applying for these visas. These farmers have received a good compensation from land acquisition during the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.”
He told BusinessLine that the Trump administration has hinted at bringing about changes in the EB5-visa norms, and this could have a far-reaching impact on applicants.
There are indications that starting October 2019, the qualifying investment on a property in the US is expected to go up from $500,000 to $1.35 million. Given the Reserve Bank of India’s norms with regard to the amount that can be sent abroad in a year, the visa may well become a unrealisable dream, he cautioned.
Rao said of the 10,000 EB5 visas granted per year, there is a cap of 7 per cent for any country, and Indians have already hit the mark.
However, there is a provision for more people to apply, with their applications carried forward with the same terms and conditions.
He also said that the time taken for processing the visa may go up from 24-27 months to possibly 48-50 months, further harming the interests of those seeking to apply.
Describing EB5 as a business gateway to the US, , Rao said: “This is an alternative way for some wealthy Indians to live their American dream. Those who otherwise do not have a chance to get an American Green Card find it a good option, as it enables people to migrate to the US through a government-sponsored ‘invest in the US and get a Greed Card’ scheme.”
For Indian businessmen and professionals interested in investing in the US, any major policy change could adversely impact prospects, he said.
The EB5 gained attention after the H1-B came under the lens of the Trump administration. The H1-B was the top priority, but with the norms getting tougher, the EB5 is being considered by many professionals, he said.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor