EC announces elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats

Elections for 55 seats of Rajya Sabha, including six from Tamil Nadu, four from Andhra Pradesh and two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Commission will issue the notification for holding the elections for the 55 seats spread over 17 states on March 6 with March 18 being set as the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Counting of votes will begin an hour after polling closes at 4 pm on March 26, the Commission announced. The elections are being held as Rajya Sabha members of four of the 17 states going to polls including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra retire on April 2, while MPs from 12 states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana retire on April 9. The lone MP from Meghalaya retires on April 12.

Among those who are retiring are K Selvaraj, Tiruchi Siva, S Muthukaruppan, Rangarajan and Vijila Sathyananth from Tamil Nadu, Mohd Ali Khan, Thota Seetharam Lakshmi and K Keshava Rao from Andhra Pradesh, and KVP Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohan Rao from Telangana.

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, will be used for casting the votes.