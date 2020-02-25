EC announces elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Elections for 55 seats of Rajya Sabha, including six from Tamil Nadu, four from Andhra Pradesh and two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.
The Commission will issue the notification for holding the elections for the 55 seats spread over 17 states on March 6 with March 18 being set as the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Counting of votes will begin an hour after polling closes at 4 pm on March 26, the Commission announced. The elections are being held as Rajya Sabha members of four of the 17 states going to polls including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra retire on April 2, while MPs from 12 states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana retire on April 9. The lone MP from Meghalaya retires on April 12.
Among those who are retiring are K Selvaraj, Tiruchi Siva, S Muthukaruppan, Rangarajan and Vijila Sathyananth from Tamil Nadu, Mohd Ali Khan, Thota Seetharam Lakshmi and K Keshava Rao from Andhra Pradesh, and KVP Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohan Rao from Telangana.
The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, will be used for casting the votes.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...