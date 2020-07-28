EC to officials: Stop making statements, only we decide when

The Election Commission has called on authorities to refrain from making statements about the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The strongly worded statement from the EC comes after GC Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, J&K gave a series of interviews to media houses saying that elections will be held after the delimitation process in the State is completed.

“(The) Election Commission takes exception to a barrage of such statements and would like to remind the LG that in the Constitutional scheme of things, the timings of elections is the sole remit of Election Commission of India,” the statement says.

The statement points out that before deciding the timing for the elections, the Commission takes into consideration all the relevant factors including topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities in the area(s) where the election is to take place. “For example, in the current times, Covid-19 has introduced a new dynamic, which has to be and shall be taken into consideration at the due time. In the instant case, the outcome of Delimitation is also germane to the decision. Similarly, availability of central forces and railway coaches for the transportation of Central Police Forces are important factors. All this is done after meticulous homework by the senior officials of the Commission and a detailed assessment in due consultation with concerned authorities,” the statement says.