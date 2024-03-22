Eco Mobility, a car rental service provider, plans to expand its offerings by focusing on newer segments and strengthening existing businesses. The company intends to expand its services in tier-II and tier-III cities to meet the rising demand for premium-quality car rentals.

Rajesh Loomba, MD , Eco Mobility said the company has added new vehicles including electric vehicles and luxury cars in all the existing markets last year and plans to expand it to more cities next year.

Expansion plans

The company aims to increase its business share with IT and ITES companies, corporates, professionals, HNIs, government entities, embassies, international travel agents, tour operators, luxury travel companies and frequent travellers.

Eco Mobility has expanded its services and has a presence across 100 cities. Currently, Eco Mobility operates over 9,000 cars across the country.

Founded by ex-army officer Capt KR Loomba in 1996, Eco Mobility has 19 offices across India and provides services in over 52 countries. It specialises in managing mobility services for corporates and caters for the needs of their employee.

Eco Mobility Corporate car rental uses a full stack technology system, including a central transport management system, customer application, online booking tool and driver application, while it provides employee transport using third-party technology providers.

‘Asset-light model’

Aditya Loomba, Joint MD said the company offers chauffeur-driven luxury to mid-segment cars ranging from brands such as Volvo, Mercedes, Toyota, Tata Motors and EVs of BYD, Tata and MG among others.

The company follows an asset-light model by working along with vendors besides its own fleet of cars.

“The car rental industry in India presents various opportunities and it comes with its own set of challenges too. Inconsistencies of inter-state taxes and toll charges, consumer safety concerns due to unorganised service providers, accommodations for drivers and lack of knowledge among drivers are some of the challenges impacting the industry. This also presents the biggest opportunities for growth for a company such as Eco Mobility,” said Loomba.

The company prioritises quality and service and it has implemented a slew of measures to provide customers with a safe and seamless riding experience, said Deepali Dev, the company’s COO, also oversees the training and skill development programs for drivers.

