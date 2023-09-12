New Delhi, September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged the auto industry to continue its efforts towards decarbonisation through the introduction of vehicles with a wide range of powertrain technologies and stressed the need to develop a sustainable mobility ecosystem.

“The need of the hour today is to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment. Environmentally-conscious and economically viable mobility is the future,” he said in a message to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

He further said that the period until 2047, when India attains 100 years of independence, is an opportune time to realise the vision of building a strong, sustainable, self-reliant and developed India.

“I am confident that the discussions among industry experts and key stakeholders at this convention will help draw a pathway for the automobile industry towards achieving the goals of Amrit Kaal... Today, we have vehicles running on multiple alternative technologies like ethanol, flex-fuel, CNG, bio-CNG, hybrid electric, electric and hydrogen. There is a need to continue and enhance such concerted efforts for reducing both carbon emissions and our country’s dependence on oil imports,” the PM said.

The industry has contributed to income growth by employing crores of people, he noted.

“In today’s India, mobility in its various forms is a key driver of growth. As crores of people move out of poverty into the neo-middle class there is social and economic mobility,” Modi said in the address, which was read out by Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM.

The PM added that it is these people who are pushing the nation’s growth through their aspirations, powering the country’s economy to be the fastest growing in the world. “Due to this, from being the 10th largest economy, India has become the fifth largest economy. Soon, we are poised to reach the top 3.”