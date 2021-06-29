News

Economist P Mohanan Pillai no more

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on June 29, 2021

P Mohanan Pillai

Pillai has had a long association with the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram

Renowned economist P Mohanan Pillai, who has had a long association with the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram, as Member of Faculty, passed away on Tuesday. Pillai was also a member of the Ninth Pay Revision Commission of the Government of Kerala headed by Justice R Rajendra Babu.

In service with the CDS as an Honorary Fellow since 2011, Pillai had built up a reputation as an excellent research student supervisor. He has made an important contribution to the understanding of issues related to technology transfer in Indian industries.

The cremation is scheduled for 10 am on Wednesday.

