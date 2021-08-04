ED arrests Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in money laundering case

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.
Thapar was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Tuesday night after the agency carried out raids against him and his linked businesses in Delhi and Mumbai, they said.
He is expected to be produced before court on Wednesday where the ED will seek his custody, they added.
The rise and fall of Rana Kapoor
The ED has been probing an alleged transaction between his company Avantha Realty, YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife, who are already being investigated under the PMLA by the agency.
The case of money laundering was filed by the ED after taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Online gaming yes, money laundering no
“The (CBI) FIR alleges that Rana Kapoor, then MD and CEO of YES Bank Limited, obtained illegal gratification in the form of a property in a prime location in Delhi at much less than the realisable market value belonging to Avantha Reality Ltd for sanction of a loan to ARL and for extending concessions, relaxations and waivers in the already existing credit facilities provided to Avantha Group companies and for advancing new and additional loans to them by YES Bank Ltd,” the ED had said earlier.
CBI had last year booked Kapoor and his wife Bindu for allegedly obtaining a bribe of ₹307 crore through the purchase of a bungalow in a tony Delhi area from a realty firm at half the market price and facilitating around ₹1,900 crore bank loans to it in return.
The CBI suspected that the discounted transaction for the 1.2 acre-bungalow on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi was a gratification to Kapoor through the company Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd in return for non-realisation of over ₹1,900 crore in loans from YES Bank to Gautam Thapar-promoted Avantha Realty and group companies.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...