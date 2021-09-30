ED attaches assets of spices trading co in J&K Bank loan fraud case

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over ₹145 crore of a Bengaluru-based spices company in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged loan fraud in the J&K Bank.
The agency said in a statement issued on Wednesday that a factory building, shops, flats and lands of the company, SA Rawther Spices, and others were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The total value of the attached properties is ₹145.26 crore, it said. The ED case stems from an FIR filed by the anti-corruption bureau of the JK Police against the company and its promoter director Syed Anish Rawther, the then manager of J&K Bank branch located at BU Infantry Road in Bengaluru and other officials of the same bank, in August, 2019.
“In the FIR, it was alleged that SA Rawther Spices defaulted loan and was declared NPA (non performing asset) in September, 2017. Net amount of ₹285.81 crore was outstanding with the company besides unapplied interest of ₹66.91 crore against mortgaged collateral property of ₹171 crore,” the ED said in a statement.
During the same period, it said, the firm “also borrowed ₹16.5 crore from HDFC Bank and ₹25 crore from RBL Bank and mortgaged the same property, which was already mortgaged with J&K Bank.”
“The then branch manager (of J&K Bank) in connivance with promoter/director of the company caused loss to the state exchequer to the tune of ₹352.72 crore,” the agency claimed.
The company obtained multiple loans, and used them to export goods mostly to related parties and the export proceeds were never realised in India, it claimed.
“The company also diverted the funds to sister/group concerns by adjustment of their overdue export bills by releasing fresh packing credit, Inland Letters of Credit (ILC) towards dealings with sister concerns by way of accommodation of bills under garb of ILC.” “It was found that SA Rawther Spices has availed packing credit loans from J&K Bank and used the same for servicing instalments towards term loan account of Central Trade Agency, which is a sister concern of the former company,” it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...