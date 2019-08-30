ED attaches assets worth ₹ 3.14 cr in drug trafficking case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties totalling ₹ 3.14 crore in a case related to illegal export of prescription drugs and psychotropic substances, a press statement by ED stated.

The attached asset include immovable and movable property of the accused - Amit Kohli, Diwakar Gupta and their relatives acquired from proceeds of crime located at Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

ED initiated investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of Complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau, filed under Section 22, 23, 24, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"The accused persons were involved in illegal online export of prescription drugs and psychotropic substances after taking orders from U.S. based clients online through website and the orders were being delivered through post office," the press statement said.

During investigation under PMLA several properties and bank accounts belonging to Kohli, Gupta, their relatives and Ad Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. have been identified. The probe revealed that accused have acquired 10 immovable properties in Delhi, Goa & Punjab and also deposited money in their bank accounts disproportionate to their legal income from 2003 to 2008.

"The accused did not have any other source of income except generation of money from the illegal activity of exporting the prescription drugs and psychotropic substance during that period. These money generated by this illegal activity was deposited in their personal and various companies bank accounts and later used for purchasing the immovable properties," the statement said.