The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday charge-sheeted AAP’s Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case that emerged out of rigging of the Delhi excise policy.

The sixth supplementary chargesheet has been filed ahead of ED likely to issue another summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise case where the city government has been alleged to have rigged the liquor policy to benefit private entities in lieu of bribe that was used for funding party’s elections in Goa.

The prosecution complaint, a terminology ED uses instead of chargesheet, has been filed before a special court here under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said. The agency has accused businessman Dinesh Arora of giving Rs 2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in two tranches. Arora is also an accused in the case. Singh, however, has denied the bribery charges and has been behind bars since his arrest in October but the anti-money laundering agency stated that the cash was allegedly given between August 2021 and April 2022..

Earlier, the agency had also arrested Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, in this case.