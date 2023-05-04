Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a swipe at the BJP-led NDA, claiming attempts are being made to defame the “most honest party of the country”. Kejriwal made the remark on Wednesday as inclusion of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Enforecement Directorate’s (ED’s) chargesheet became an issue.

“Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake. Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the country’s most honest party and the fastest growing party. It does not suit them,” Kejriwal tweeted to amplify his long held criticism that the case is made up.

Sanjay Singh said on the social media platform that the ED has apologised to him, the first ever by the agency, for including his name in the chargesheet.

“Modi’s intention is clear. Somehow tarnish Kejriwal’s image by booking AAP leaders in fabricated cases,” the parliamentarian charged.

Singh also posted a letter he wrote to the Finance Secretary seeking sanction for prosecution against ED Director Sanjay K Sharma and Assistant Director Jogender Singh for making fabricated allegations against him in the Delhi excise case. “The request has been made to prosecute the officers under Section 499 r/w Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for making defamatory and untrue statements about Sanjay Singh,” the AAP stated in a statement.

The ED, however, said that only one of the four references of AAP leader Singh in the chargesheet is wrong, which means his name will remain. ED sources stated that instead of Rahul Singh, who was the then excise commissioner of Delhi, Sanjay Singh’s name inadvertently appeared and they have moved a petition before the special judge of Rouse Avenue court on April 20 to amend the clerical and typographical error in the charge sheet.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the ED has also mentioned that AAP’s another Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was present in one of meetings held at jailed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house. But Chadha has not been made an accused in the case.

