Edappadi Palaniswami elected as AIADMK legislative party leader

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 10, 2021

Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  The Hindu

EPS will serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

Senior AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has been elected as the party's Legislative Party Leader at the MLA meeting held at its headquarters on Monday, says a joint statement issued by O Panneerselvam, Coordinator and EPS, joint coordinator of the party respectively.

This will pave the way for EPS to be named as the Leader of the Opposition in the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

