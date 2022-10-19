Edtech company ParentPay Group has chosen Pune for its global software development centre.

ParentPay Group provides digital services to educational institutions and local authorities in the UK and other parts of Europe. With products such as ParentPay, SIMS, Cypad, Nimbl, Schoolcomms and Unit-E it offers solutions that cover areas including fee payments; management information systems; selection and management of school meals, and so on.

With more than 1,500 employees, ParentPay Group operates in 49 countries.

“Pune has emerged as India’s major IT hub, where we can tap into a growing pool of software development talent to maintain our position as an edtech leader. Our tech teams love what they do, because they get to create and own their products across the full development lifecycle. The pride in their work comes from the knowledge that they are making a real difference to the lives of millions of students, educators and parents around the world,’’ said Ian Tufts, Group Chief Technology Officer, ParentPay Group.

“At ParentPay Group, employees not only get international exposure and stability of working in an MNC, but also the dynamic and agile environment of a startup. We’re leaders in an industry that’s traditionally immune to recessionary cycles. We’re fast becoming a magnet for talented and passionate software engineers who see their work transforming the educational landscape globally. We expect to grow the team manifold in the next few years in India,” said Anant Ramachandran, Managing Director of ParentPay India.