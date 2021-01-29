Education, healthcare next big sectors to benefit from digital transformation: Nandan Nilekani

Retail, logistics, education and healthcare are the next big sectors in India that would benefit from digital transformation, said Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman - Infosys Technologies Ltd.

Delivering Public Affairs Forum of India’s (PAFI) first annual lecture with the theme “Playing a Role in Policy. My Experiences”, Nilekani said India is already making tremendous progress in both education and healthcare.

On the issue of future of Aadhar, he said that the UIDAI can play a major role in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the power and water sector. “This will lead to an effective distribution and better delivery mechanism.”

To bring the policy changes, Nilekani said that there is a need for stakeholders to be fact and evidence based and can demonstrate through data a positive network effect on society.

“Policy is about how to make the country better, how will it advance the country, create more jobs, create a better future for young people. Policy is something which has positive externalities,” he added.

Highlighting the ways to enable, encourage and catalyse policy making to build new and emerging digital technologies, Nilekani said, “Those of us who believe in possible change and transformations, need to formulate and keep policies ready. Government schemes like Diksha in education sector and NDHM in healthcare sector had a transformative digital impact as both the schemes were well conceptualised. I believe that education and healthcare will have some major transformative changes in future.”

Ishteyaque Amjad, President, PAFI & Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola, India & South West Asia made opening remarks and Shubho Ray, Vice-President, PAFI & President, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) gave vote of thanks.