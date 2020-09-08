87.7% of students think new education policy will bring positive change: Survey

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Brainly, an online learning platform for students, surveyed its Indian user base on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The findings — based on responses from 4,036 Brainly users belonging to various academic levels — indicate that the students look forward to the policy.
The Centre recently announced NEP 2020 to restructure the education system. The policy broadly focusses on multidisciplinary and multilingual approach, skill development, and ramp-up of digital learning.
The Brainly survey revealed that the concept is already popular among students: 66.8 per cent are aware of the announcement. In fact, a majority of respondents believe technology can play a role in learning at the school level.
About 65 per cent of students think apps, satellite TV channels, and online courses, among others, can help understand the subject better while only less than one-fifth could not say for sure.
In the survey, 60.3 per cent of students preferred the idea of choosing subjects over hard streams like Arts, Science, etc. as it gives them more flexibility to pursue their favourite subjects.
Only one-fifth of Brainly users (20.4 per cent) would like to stick to the prevalent stream-based curriculum.
However, a majority (58.7 per cent) of students prefer to be taught in a commonly accepted language as opposed to 24.8 per cent who would like being taught in their mother tongue.
72.7 per cent of students showed interest in learning contemporary subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, Organic Living, etc. at school level (middle and secondary stage).
A whopping 87.7 per cent of students expect it to bring a positive change and reduce the pressure for academic excellence. This shows learners are willing to adopt a culture that is more progressive and beyond theoretical knowledge.
Commenting on the survey findings, Rajesh Bysani, CPO of Brainly, said in the official release: “The learner wants to break free from the learning model that has been rigid, rote, and focuses solely on grades. Instead, a more impactful education system is needed today that focuses on the overall development of students, ultimately, preparing them for a lifetime.”
He added: “At Brainly, we enable students to do the same by bringing them together with our model of community-based learning. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that today Brainly has built a global community that reflects this basic approach in all walks of its life. Now, with NEP in place, it will be interesting to see how the new policy takes such learning methods forward."
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...