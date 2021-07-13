AdmitKard raises ₹10 cr in Pre-Series A round

AdmitKard, an EdTech platform that simplifies accessing higher education abroad, has raised ₹10 crore in Pre-Series A Round . The round is majorly raised by founders of ed-tech platforms only that have participated in their personal capacity. The sector moving towards holistic growth has exhibited a mutually beneficial approach in this fundraise where ed-tech founders have come forward to join in fundraising by AdmitKard.

“During the pandemic, we realised that students were not able to travel abroad due to the closed international borders. Hence we doubled down our effort on ensuring the students’ experience in our long drawn funnel gets better. To enable that we realized the guidance to the students’ needs to be product-driven instead of being dependent on humans. We sought guidance from our mentors from other EdTech companies and de-skilled the entire counselling process, solving a major problem of counsellors in this industry,” said Rachit Agrawal, Co-Founder, AdmitKard.

Including the current round, the startup has raised a total of ₹ 17 crore. It has created a strong community of international students and students looking to study abroad. They have already served students from 26 states in India through their platform and have also served few students from multiple other countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Vietnam. The company is scaling at a fast pace, having counselled over 25,000 students, processing around 12,000 applications, and boasting a strong portfolio of over 2,300 universities across the globe.

“We witnessed a 1,100 per cent hike in the number of queries pouring in. We have seen spectacular growth and kudos to our automation, we were able to handle them well. Now the focus is on growth and hence we would be raising a bigger round. This is more like a mentors and well-wishers round. We are fortunate to have credible names from ed-tech sector itself and other marquee angels backing us today. We have touched ARR of $ 2 million in the month of June 2021 and are on track to hit ARR of $ 8 million by March’22,” said Piyush Bhartiya, Founder and CEO, AdmitKard.

As someone who has studied abroad extensively and understands the challenges one faces, from discovering the right program to arriving on campus, I am excited about what AdmitKard is building. Their product-first approach to democratising access to global education is what our youth need today, said Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, COO, BharatPe.