After SC order, PGDM institutions seek AICTE clarification on oversight

Does the AICTE have regulatory oversight over management education in the country following the latest Supreme Court verdict on this matter? Seeking clarity on this issue, a delegation of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) institutions under the aegis of Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) has knocked the doors of the All India Council for Technical Education.

It may be recalled that the apex court had in July held that management education cannot be considered as part of technical education as defined in the AICTE Act.

“The purpose of this delegation was appraising the AICTE about apprehensions and concerns of PGDM institutions arising due to a recent verdict of the Supreme Court which says that MBA education is not part of technical education,” said a EPSI statement.

The statement further added that some are using social media to say that now management education will be out of AICTE regulatory oversight.

The directors, deans and chairmen of PGDM requested the AICTE to take suitable legal actions to clear this confusion and to restore the fifty years old regulatory supervision and control of the AICTE on management education.