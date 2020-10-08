AP govt launches ₹650 crore scheme to distribute kits to school students

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Thursday launched a new scheme, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, providing free kits to students studying in government schools from Class 1 to 10 ahead of the academic which is scheduled to begin from November 2.
The Vidya Kaunaka kits comprise three pairs of uniform cloth, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, textbooks and notebooks and a school bag. The distribution of the kits will continue for the next three days all over the state.
The kits will be given to about 42.32 lakh students studying in government schools and the stitching charges for uniforms would be credited to mothers’ account directly so that the children will be ready for November 2 reopening of schools. The total cost of the scheme is ₹650 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said education was the only treasure one can give to the children, and it was the only weapon that can battle poverty and backwardness.
``Education alone has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of society, and our thrust is to provide a level play-field to children from poor families to face the competitive world along with all other students,'' Reddy said, according to a release.
