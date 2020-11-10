ApnaIAS.com offers aspirants help to improve essay writing skills

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Nineleaps, a Bengaluru-based product engineering company, has introduced a digital platform ‘ApnaIAS.com’ that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to guide and assist IAS aspirants to improve and fine-tune their aptitude for essay writing.
‘ApnaIAS.com’ focuses on the structure of essay submissions, evaluates them on critical parameters, and gives instant pointed feedback for improvement, says Vineet Punnoose, Product Manager, ApnaIAS.
The Civil Services Examination Mains Exam has been rescheduled and will be conducted in January 2021. “As an aspirant myself, I have struggled to find someone who would give me detailed and pointed feedback rather than the traditional ‘good’ or 'bad’,” says Punnoose.
ApnaIAS.com provides for five attempts for each Essay and scope for improvement. “We believe that the feedback on each will help you improve,” he said, and claimed that AI and ML are being used for the first time to give aspirants the advantage of modern technology.
Traditionally, an aspirant works in silos, where he/she reads upon and understand various topics, manually searches for potential essays to practice with, attempts these essays and sends it to an evaluator either online or offline to get a delayed feedback, Punnoose said.
Additionally, this feedback does not deal with the specifics of what is good or bad and usually remarks on the attempt at a very high-level. It is also apparent that the aspirant is seldom satisfied with it due to a lack of clarity in the areas of improvement.
It has also been observed that a typical UPSC aspirant dedicates most of his/her time preparing for the Optional and General Studies papers. By doing so, the time taken to concentrate on the Essay paper is considerably less, Punnoose added.
“‘ApnaIAS.com’ seeks to make this process easier by bringing everything onto a single platform. We believe that spending more time to practice essays can drastically make up for marks likely lost in General Studies due to the effort-saturation point,” Punnoose said.
The platform also offers functionalities for aspirants to scan, upload, and analyse handwritten essays. It uses technology to deliver detailed feedback in under a minute, with in-depth actionable insights across six areas.
In addition to essays and all four General Studies-type papers, ‘ApnaIAS.com’ also covers five different optional subjects including Public Administration, Sociology, Geography, Anthropology, and History which appear to be favourites among IAS aspirants.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...