App for JEE Main, NEET preparation sees over 13 lakh downloads in two months

The Centre’s online test series app, National Test Abhyas, for students preparing for JEE Main and NEET, has surpassed over 13 lakh downloads.

The app is designed to give students exposure to computer-based tests (CBT) being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous institute. NTA rolled out the app on May 19 this year.

According to an NDTV report, up until July 19, or in the two months since the app was launched, a total of 10,53,459 students have signed up for the test series.

The report further revealed that the app has over 32 lakh attendance to date and students have spent 42.4 lakh hours on it so far. More than half the students who downloaded the app attempted the tests, the data revealed.

In cities like Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the app has been downloaded over 50,000 times. The app is available on Google PlayStore.

After such momentous growth, NTA is planning to improve the feedback system in the app which will help enrolled students view the correct attempts, incorrect attempts, unattempted questions, and get marked for review attempts separately.

NTA has also added Hindi language tests for students from the Hindi belt.