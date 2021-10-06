AWS launches its re/Start program in India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched AWS re/Start in India, a free skills-development and job training program that prepares learners for cloud computing careers.

The 12-week program is offered at no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply.

The program collaborates with five local education organisations — EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net, and Vinsys IT Services — to deliver virtual training by an expert instructor.

Employment opportunities

AWS re/Start will also work with these organisations to connect program graduates to potential employers. In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Also see: Byju’s is raising ₹2,200 cr funding from Oxshott Venture Fund and others

Capgemini, a global consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services company with approximately 1,50,000 employees in India, is providing financial assistance for AWS re/Start, and plans to interview and hire select program graduates into various cloud roles. Capgemini, an AWS Partner, will work closely with EduBridge Learning to facilitate this.

Skills-based training program

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.

The program prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more. In addition, the program also prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential.

High industry demand

Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd (AISPL), said, “The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number of cloud-skilled workers available, leaving organisations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services. To overcome the lack of supply, cloud talent must be cultivated from non-traditional sources. AWS re/Start brings new talent into the cloud ecosystem by skilling unemployed and underemployed individuals with little or no technology experience and preparing them to launch a cloud career.”

Also see: Google Meet in Classroom gets new features

AWS re/Start is delivered in 25 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, UK, and US.

Research from AlphaBeta, a strategy and economics consulting firm, indicates that digitally skilled workers currently represent 12 per cent of India’s workforce. By 2025, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase by nine times.