Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institute of Badruka Educational Society, organised the third and final round of in-person presentations for BSM IGNITE, a business case competition, in Hyderabad.

The competition, BSM IGNITE, was initiated for young and aspiring business leaders as a platform to present their entrepreneurial ventures and receive feedback from industry experts, mentors, and academics.

Also read: IIT Madras Zanzibar introduces new M Tech Program in Ocean Structures

Before the final round, the participants underwent two initial rounds - an entrepreneurship-themed quiz and the submission of an executive pitch video of their idea. The seven shortlisted teams were invited to the finale from across the length and breadth of the country.

“BSM IGNITE is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of creativity, critical thinking, and the drive to make a difference in the business world. BSM is committed to celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship, which are among the core values which lead the institute,” Prabhu Aggarwal, Director, BSM said in a release.

Each team had approximately 20 minutes to present a variety of business concepts, ranging from tech-driven solutions to social enterprises. They detailed their business plans, market analyses, and growth strategies, competing for the opportunity to win the competition.

Teams, Picapool and Bagboutique, won the competition and were awarded seed funding of ₹1 lakh each and mentorship to help turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses. Picapool offers a platform where people who are looking for singular products but aren’t able to avail of maximum discounts or offers can connect. Bagboutique offers to recycle textile waste and converting it into ethnic wear, jewellery among others.