Bengal Govt to launch affordable online courses in Cybersecurity

Webel-Fujisoft-Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE), an initiative of West Bengal government will be launching affordable online courses in Cybersecurity in collaboration with Think Cyber, Israel. The training will be delivered online using video-based learning. Students and professionals can avail these courses from August 2022.

Students will have access to Cyberium, a simulator that provides labs and scenarios powered by a live advanced cyber-monitoring system, SPECTO, the proprietary systems developed by Think Cyber Israel, said a press statement.

The training will be 90 per cent hands-on with labs, projects and scenarios. Live faculty support from the CoE is built into the programme at regular intervals.

“We have worked hard to make these online cyber-security courses affordable. The courses are designed to make learners job-ready and will help to address the gap for lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals in our country,” Rashmi Sharma, Head, Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence said in the release.

There were over 18 million cyber-attacks in India in the first three months of 2022, at an average 2 lakh threats every day, according to cyber security firm norton. With the exponential growth in online services and transactions, and the enormity of cyberspace that needs to be monitored and protected, the need for cyber-security professionals is likely to spurt further, the release said highlighting the opportunity.

Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence: Industry 4.0 (CoE) has been set up by the State Department of IT & Electronics through its nodal agency Webel, and the MSME Directorate. The project is being executed by Fujisoft Inc., Japan and Vara Technology, India. It is one of the only CoE for four technologies of industry 4.0, namely data science, cybersecurity, embedded systems/ IoT, and additive manufacturing. The CoE brings together students, academia, industry, technology providers, and start-ups under one roof.