BYJU’S appoints Puneet Bhirani as Senior Vice President-Operations

BYJU’S has announced the appointment of Puneet Bhirani as Senior Vice President-Operations.
Before joining BYJU’S, Puneet was the Chief Executive Officer of Ola Fleet and Group Chief Operating Officer at Ola across mobility, foods, and Ola electric. In his new role, Puneet will oversee BYJU's overall operations strategy as well as build innovative technological support to scale the business. Given the company’s growth across new products and platforms, he will be responsible for strengthening internal capacity as per the company's strategic objectives.
Commenting on his appointment, Puneet Bhirani said, “I am excited to be a part of the team that’s redefining the online learning space and making quality education accessible to all students. BYJU’S has displayed disruptive growth over the past 1.5 years, and am looking forward to becoming an integral part of the brand’s upheaval and introducing new practices to continue the seamless momentum of existing processes.”
Bhirani is a CXO with over 24 years of cross-cultural experience across India, the UK, and the US, he brings on board his expertise in business transformation, new business setup and expansion, business development and cost/resource optimization across various domains. He has been associated with brands like Ola, Digital Risk, MphasiS, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri Ltd in the past. Puneet holds an Advanced MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School and an MBA from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.
