CA Institute, the world’s largest accounting body, has announced the dates for the September leg of its Foundation, and Intermediate examinations for this year.

While the foundation course examination would be held on September 13th, 15th, 18th and 20th, the intermediate course examination for Group I would be held on September 12th, 14th, 17th, and for Group II on September 19th, 21st and 23rd, according to an ICAI Council decision.

This is the first time ever Foundation and Intermediate examinations are proposed to be held in September.

In March this year, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), had decided to hold its Foundation and Intermediate Course exams thrice in a year.

Instead of twice a year in May and November, the foundation and intermediate exams will be held in January, May/June, and September, ICAI had decided.

However, the exam calendar for the Final Course had not changed, and, it will continue to be held in the months of May, and November each year.

While elaborating the rationale behind the decision, ICAI President, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal had in said in March that the CA Institute, had decided to align itself, with the global best practices on this front.

He had highlighted that globally, the frequency of examinations, was more so that students could get more opportunities to sit in the exam.

Currently, ICAI has over four lakh members, and close to nine lakh students. Nearly 4.3 lakh students, had recently taken the May edition of the ICAI exams.

Agarwal had recently said, that ICAI, sees the need for the country to have at least 30 lakh chartered accountants by 2047, when the country aims to be a developed country.

Exam frequency

As the interval between the exams is reduced by two months, from the existing six months to four months, students are expected to have more opportunities to appear in the examination. This will benefit the students who have completed their study period to appear in the exam without waiting for two months.

In recent years, the ICAI, has been proactively redesigning the education, and training scheme, to produce skilled and technology-savvy accounting professionals.

ICAI’s new scheme of education and training introduced in 2023, covered all three levels of the CA course —CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final.

This new scheme, has significantly altered the CA course curriculum and practical training duration.The new curriculum, implemented on July 1st of last year, aims to shape accounting professionals proficient in technology.