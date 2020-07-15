CBSE announces Class 10 Board results; pass percentage up at 91.46%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the board results of Class X.

“Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! CBSE has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student’s health & quality education are our priority,” Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development, said on Twitter.

There has been a slight increase in the pass percentage this year at 91.46 per cent, compared to 91.10 per cent in 2019.

Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram has the best pass percentage at 99.28 per cent, followed by Chennai (98.95 per cent) and Bengaluru (98.23 per cent). Meanwhile, at 79.12 per cent, Guwahati stood at the last spot.

In the Delhi-East region, the pass percentage stood at 85.79 per cent while in Delhi-West region it was at 85.96 per cent. Performance of the candidates in the Delhi region was 85.86 per cent.

In 2020, a total 18,85,885 students registered for Class X board exams, out of which 18,73,015 appeared and 17,13,121 passed the exam.

Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys this year too. Around 93.31 per cent girls passed the exam this year as compared to 90.14 per cent boys who cleared the exam.