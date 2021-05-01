Education

CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2021

Schools to form a panel headed by the principal for finalising results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled given the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment, 80 marks will be calculated based on the student’s performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

"Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by the principal for finalising results," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"Schools indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment will have to face penalty or disaffiliation," he added.

Published on May 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.