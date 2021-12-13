CBSE exam paper under fire for alleged gender stereotyping

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
A comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions" prompting the board to refer the matter to subject experts on Sunday.
In the class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones," among others.
Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting "misogynistic" and "regressive opinions" and hashtag "CBSE insults women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter objecting to the question paper.
"Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?" she said.
Lakshmi Ramachandran, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, said, "This outrageously nonsensical reading passage appeared in the 10th CBSE board exam paper today. What are we teaching our children? CBSE has to give an explanation and tender an apology for inflicting our children with this".
"Class 10 CBSE English paper today says children and servants must be taught their place and women gaining some independence destroyed parents’ authority over children. Entire passage is so stupid. Who are these people setting question paper in CBSE," another Twitter user said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a statement saying, "The passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE class 10 first term examination held yesterday has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that 'it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping".
"The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre-set procedures of the board. As regards the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students," the board said.
The CBSE class 12 sociology paper held earlier this month asked students to name the party under which the “anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002” took place, a question the board later said was “inappropriate” and against its guidelines.
