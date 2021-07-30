Education

CBSE to announce class 12 results today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2021

The results would be based on alternate assessment policy due to board exams cancellation on account of the Covid second wave.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

"The result will be announced at 2 pm today," a senior board official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

