In Geospatial Technology, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT) has announced an addition of two new courses: B.Tech. (Hons) in Computer Science and Master of Sciences in domain areas by Research (CGD), for the academic year 2024-25.

The CGD programme will equip students with expertise in the geospatial industry, addressing myriad issues in multiple disciplines, using cutting-edge technology and accurate computing skills combined with geospatial knowledge. The course is launched with a longitudinal vision of bolstering academic research in India for Geospatial Science and Technology, per the National Geospatial Policy (NGP), 2022. It recognises the enhancement of research and manpower on emerging technologies, including Geospatial Technology with 4th Industrial Revolution Technology.

IIIT Hyderabad | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF

The course is recognised by the United Nations Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF), of which India is a key member and identifies capacity building and innovation in research as a key pillar of growth in the development and adoption of Geospatial Technology.

IIITH’s dual degree is aimed at offering multiple skill sets and a comprehensive education in Geospatial Technology and Computer Sciences. The course is designed to help students juggle with challenges at the forefront of technology and innovation.